New photo from John Torode and Lisa Faulkner's wedding emerges - take a look The TV couple tied the knot in front of family and friends on Thursday

It was a day of celebration for Lisa Faulkner and John Torode after they exchanged vows at Aynhoe Park on Thursday. The following day, the newlyweds shared the first pictures from their glorious day, thanking their friends and family for all their best wishes. Since then a new photo has emerged, showing the newlyweds cutting their stunning marble cake. Guest Joanne Wheatley, winner of the second series of The Great British Bake Off, posted the snap alongside a gushing post, which read: "Congratulations to my beautiful friends. Thank you so much for sharing the most beautiful day with us."

"I feel this photo sums up the day beautifully," she added. "A day full of Joy, love, family and friends and the most gorgeous couple. #Allyouneedislove #MrandMrsTorode." Touched by the tribute, the blushing bride replied: "Love you honey. Was such a beautiful day. Thank you for celebrating with us xxx."

The happy couple, who announced their engagement in January, picked a stunning three-tier cake, created by cake designer Charlotte White, for their big day. They celebrated with their close friends and family, with Lisa's 13-year-old daughter Billie acting as her "best woman". Other guests at the nuptials included Tamzin Outhwaite, Angela Griffin, Amanda Holden and Nicola Stephenson, who all recently celebrated with Lisa on her hen weekend. Meanwhile, John's MasterChef co-star Gregg Wallace also attended with his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini as well as Coronation Street star Charlie Condou.

On Friday afternoon, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

John also shared a beautiful snap, showing him carrying his new wife. "Officially married the girl of my dreams yesterday @lisafaulknercooks what a day!! Thank you @aynhoepark photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," he wrote.

