Nicola Roberts has £1.25million mansion repossessed to escape stalker ex-boyfriend The former Girls Aloud singer did a mutual deal with the bank to start afresh

Nicola Roberts has revealed that her £1.25million mansion has been repossessed by the bank after it failed to sell for the slashed price of £825,000. The former Girls Aloud singer had been trying to sell her luxury property in Weybridge, Surrey, for years in order to escape her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies, who sent her 3,000 emails and threatened to burn and stab her.

The 34-year-old admitted it was "her own decision" to turn to the bank for help in order to be able to move on with her life and relocate to London to escape the terrifying memories of her past. "It was my decision to go to the bank and ask if they would take the house in exchange for clearing the mortgage," she told The Sun. "I had been trying to sell the house for years and was so unhappy there that I decided to take the hit financially in order to move on and find a new property away from the bad memories. I’m really happy in my new home now."

Nicola dated Carl over ten years ago

Nicola was able to secure her belongings from the home - which was first listed in February 2017 - before it was put back on the market, due to the mutual bank agreement. The three-bedroom penthouse features a beautiful modern living space, complete with walk-in wardrobe and hi-tech gym, which Nicola had put in after she bought the property in 2009.

Nicola's ex Carl, who she dated over ten years ago, was given a suspended 15-month prison sentence by Guildford Crown Court, Surrey in 2017. At the time she was also granted a lifetime restraining order from the former soldier, who was also banned from looking at her social media posts. She revealed at the time she was scared to leave her windows open at night or take her dogs for a walk.

Nicola has now moved to London to start afresh

Nicola said in a victim impact statement: "The messages he sent reminded me of all the terrible things that happened when we were together. It was like walking on eggshells and the constant messaging was bringing all those feelings back. This is a relationship which ended ten years ago. I should be able to move on from an unhealthy relationship if I want to and that has not been able to happen for me. You are too scared to take the dogs out for a walk because, when someone plants vicious seeds, you just imagine every possible outcome."

