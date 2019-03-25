Cheryl's rare night out with Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts after celebrating Bear's birthday Her son with Liam Payne turned two on Friday

As a mother to a two-year-old, nights out for Cheryl are few and far between. But on Saturday, the singer let her hair down to celebrate celebrity pal Rochelle Humes' 30th birthday at Soho Farmhouse. Throughout the night, Cheryl partied with the other guests, who included Phillip Schofield, Emma Willis and Alesha Dixon, and danced to music from surprise performer Gary Barlow.

The singer made a beeline for her fellow Girls Aloud members Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts at the party, who sent fans of the band into a frenzy after sharing pictures their mini-reunion. Kimberley wrote: "This is how happy being with my girls made me last night. Rochelle and Marvin Humes sure know how to throw a party," while Nicola simply captioned her photo: "Happiest birthday from us." Throughout the night, the red-headed singer shared videos to Instagram Stories of herself and Cheryl letting loose on the dance floor and singing along with the live musical performances.

The night before, Cheryl had celebrated another milestone: the second birthday of her son, Bear. Both Cheryl and Bear's father, singer Liam Payne, kept their son's birthday away from social media to continue to uphold his privacy. With Liam performing in Dubai on Saturday, reports had suggested that he would miss his son's birthday completely, but the One Direction singer set the record straight and revealed that they had an intimate celebration. "We had a little party, just family at the house," Liam told Virgin Radio Dubai, adding "and we've got a bigger party coming up."

Despite splitting in July 2018, Cheryl, 35 and Liam, 25 have stayed on good terms, even spending the Christmas period together. "He cooked the turkey and everything at our home," she said. “His family came on the 23rd, and then he was in the house before I woke up on Christmas Day." Cheryl, who made her return to TV as a coach on BBC's The Greatest Dancer, revealed that her appearance on the show prompted a milestone from Bear. "He's been watching on the TV," Cheryl told MailOnline. "It was the first time he said 'Mama!'. He said it to the TV."

