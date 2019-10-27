Robbie Williams and Ayda Field throw son Charlie an insane dragon-themed birthday party Robbie and Ayda are the proud parents of Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, and Coco, one

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are the coolest parents! The celebrity couple threw their son Charlie an incredible fifth birthday to remember on Saturday, and shared photos from the celebrations with their fans on Instagram. Charlie had wanted a dragon-themed sleepover party, and that's exactly what he got, complete with a dragon castle cake and decorated teepees for his friends to stay in for the night. Ayda even managed to encourage the children to keep healthy during the event and snuck in some apples on the food table. Orange, red and yellow balloons filled the room to look like fire, and there was even a fake log fire in the centre of the teepees so that the children could pretend they were camping.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's son Charlie turned five on Sunday

As if Charlie's party wasn't enough fun, the family then celebrated his actual birthday on Sunday. Ayda shared a rare photo of her little boy standing next to a table full of presents, along with two helium balloons shaped in the number five. Alongside the candid snap, the Loose Women panellist paid tribute to her only son, writing: "@robbiewilliams it's amazing to think that 5 years ago we shot those crazy birthing videos and welcomed this magical boy into our world. Charlie...you are the most incredible, compassionate, funny, future cheeky-chap-in-the-making. You are the fric to Teddy's frac, Coco's big protector and the glue of the sibling sandwich:) Thank you for being you and giving me the gift of how profound a mother's love is for her son. Happy 5th Birthday Charlie."

The little boy had a dragon-themed party to remember

Robbie and Ayda are the doting parents to Charlie, as well as daughters Teddy, seven, and one-year-old Coco. The family split their time between London and LA, where the children go to school. In September, they threw Teddy her own sleepover party to remember when she turned seven, which was unicorn-themed. The house was filled with tepee tents which all had a rainbow dreamcatcher, as well as rainbow and unicorn-shaped cushions.

A dragon-themed cake with Charlie's name on it was surrounded by a table of sweets

While protective parents Robbie and Ayda are careful to hide their children's faces in any photos they publish in order to protect their privacy, their oldest, Teddy, made her public debut last October as she undertook bridesmaid duties at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding. The little girl stole the show after asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen, and looked identical to her famous dad. Robbie previously explained their reasons to hide their children's faces during an appearance on Loose Women.

Ayda even added some fruit to make the birthday healthy

The Angels singer explained: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

