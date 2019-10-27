Victoria Beckham shares adorable photo of Harper rocking a brand new hair look The Beckhams are enjoying the half term holidays in LA

David and Victoria Beckham are currently making the most of the half-term holidays in LA, where they have been for the past week. And on Saturday, Victoria shared some lovely photos of her children visiting a statue that has been made of David to mark his football achievements during his time playing for LA Galaxy. In the picture, the couple's daughter Harper Beckham looked particularly adorable rocking a new hair look, having styled it in two high bunches. The eight-year-old is no stranger to experimenting with her hair and has had many different hairstyles throughout this year alone, including a chic bob that channeled Anna Wintour back in February, as well as a statement fringe. While the little girl had begged her dad – who was protective over her long hair – to get it cut last year, it looks like she's now growing it long again, and it certainly looks cute!

Harper Beckham looked adorable with a new hairstyle during the family's LA holiday

Retired footballer David also shared a photo of Harper and her brothers Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, standing in front of his statue. On Instagram, he posted the picture alongside the caption: "Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time..." The life-size statue of David kicking a ball also had a logo of LA Galaxy's football team and the words: "David Beckham. LA Galaxy. 2007-2012." Many of David's followers were quick to congratulate him on the statue, with one writing: "Congratulations bro we're so proud of you," while another wrote: "Such a proud moment for your kids seeing dad's statue." A third added: "I remember when James Corden pranked him with a statue!"

The Beckhams are no strangers to the LA area, having lived there while David was playing for LA Galaxy. The family lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million. In the school holidays, they often return to LA, and the former Spice Girl previously said she still considers the city her "second home".

