Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy shows incredible strength during family day out

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's oldest daughter Teddy spent some quality time with her mum on the beach over the weekend, and even helped the Loose Women panellist when it came to walking their pet dogs. Ayda shared a cute video of Teddy taking the lead of their dog Mrs Showbiz, who was nearly double the little girl's size! Ayda can be heard in the background saying: "Oh, Mrs Showbiz is getting walked by Teddy, what a lucky boy. Ah, look at my little Teddy walking the dogs." In the caption, Ayda wrote: "Teddy walking her dogs, or is it the other way around?"

Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy made her public debut in October

Teddy lives with her famous family in LA, and is the oldest of three children. Robbie and Ayda are also parents to son Charlie, three, and baby daughter Coco, who was welcomed via a surrogate in September. This Christmas marked their first as a family of five, and they marked the special occasion with a number of holidays just before the big day itself, including a visit to the UK – where Teddy and Charlie enjoyed a trip to Somerset House's ice rink, and a visit to see Father Christmas.

Teddy showed her incredible strength as she walked her giant dogs

Although she is only young, Teddy made a big impression last year when she played a starring role at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Teddy was one of the bridesmaids, alongside Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall, and famously asked Sarah Ferguson whether she was the Queen. This was also the first time that Teddy's face had been photographed as her parents make a conscious effort to keep their children's identity out of the public eye to protect their privacy, but it was clear for all to see that the little girl is Robbie's double. With the same large brown eyes and dark brown hair, little Teddy looked happy and confident as she played a role in the special day.

Robbie has previously spoken out about their decision to keep their children's faces out of the public eye while appearing on Loose Women, telling the panel: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us. We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces."

