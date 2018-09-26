Robbie Williams' son looks all grown up in rare photo What a cutie!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's only son Charlton is getting so big! The little boy was pictured in a rare photo posted on Ayda's Instagram account this week, showing him walking towards the sea during a day out on the beach with his mum and pet dog Abba. "End of the summer days with my dude Charlie and Abba The Chow," Ayda captioned the candid snapshot. Fans adored seeing a glimpse into the celebrity couple's family life, with many taking to the comments section. "What a photo! Dreamy memories," one wrote, while another said: "Aw that's so lovely!" A third added: "Charlie looks like a mini Rob!"

Robbie Williams' son Teddy with mum Ayda Field on the beach

It's been a very special few weeks for the entire family after they welcomed baby daughter Coco via a surrogate at the beginning of the month. Ayda announced that the family had welcomed their third baby on social media in a poignant post on 7 September, revealing that they had chosen to keep the pregnancy on the down low after a "long and difficult path."

Loading the player...

Robbie reveals daughter Teddy is destined for showbiz

The doting mum wrote about their surrogacy experience in the caption. "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful," she said. "We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams."

Robbie and Ayda welcomed third child Coco in September

Last week, meanwhile, Robbie and Ayda celebrated their eldest daughter Teddy's sixth birthday – the first with her baby sister. Ayda had some sweet words to say for her firstborn on her special day, and posted a photograph of Teddy holding a colourful balloon, dressed in a floral dress as she stood outside on the grass in sunny LA. She wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday to my beautiful Teddy!! I am constantly amazed at how magic you are. You are my real life unicorn. We love you so much."

