Helena Bonham Carter gives rare interview about her 32-year-old boyfriend

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about her 32-year-old boyfriend, Rye Dag Holmboe, while speaking to Harper's Bazaar. Helena, who split from her long-term partner Tim Burton five years ago, has been tight-lipped when it comes to her new beau, however didn't hold back in the October interview, revealing that she's "very happy with someone else".

The Sweeney Todd actress explained: "You break-up, you grieve, you get bored of grieving, and then you finally move on. I’m very happy with someone else. It’s been a bit of unexpected magic in my life."

Although fiercely protective when it comes to her private life, especially when it comes to the two children she shares with former partner Tim – Billy Raymond, 16, and Nell, 11 – the Harry Potter actress did open up to Red magazine in 2015, speaking frankly about her separation from the director. The Crown actress said at the time: "I could write a thesis on what’s happened. [It] is all-absorbing when a relationship breaks down, but I think we’re coming through it, and I think we’ll have something very precious still. Our relationship was always somewhat special, and I think it’ll always remain special."

In the same interview, the mother-of-two continued: "We did find each other. And really, the mark of a successful relationship shouldn’t be whether you’re there forever after. Sometimes you’re not meant to be forever together. Sometimes you have to come to terms with the fact that that was it. But that was a gift, a massive gift. We gave each other children and a lot more else."

Helena will be back on our screens playing Princess Margaret in the much-anticipated new season of The Crown.

