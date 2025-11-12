Helena Bonham Carter's lookalike daughter is her twin in dreamy modeling debut

Helena Bonham Carter's 17-year-old daughter, Nell Burton, was her twin in a series of stunning photos taken for Larkspur & Hawk's 25th anniversary campaign, marking the teen's modeling debut. Nell looked stunning in the campaign for the high-end jewelry brand, of which her famous mother is a longtime fan. The pair were snapped wearing over $18,500 worth of jewelry from the Palette Collection, which pays homage to founder Emily Satloff with its foiling. "Emily envisioned a campaign that would celebrate not only a legacy of craftsmanship and color, but also the creative friendships that have shaped its story," the brand shared in a press release, referencing Helena's close bond with Emily.

"While we work in very different fields, we are both creative, and as such, I could not have imagined a better foundation for producing this fairytale of a campaign," Emily said. Helena added that it was an honor to go "full Georgian" for the lavish shoot. "I love jewelry and how it can out-survive us humans, carrying stories over the decades, and over the centuries," she explained.

"I also basically love dressing up and make-believe is what I do for a living, so when Emily asked if I'd be up for a commemorative photoshoot, I jumped at the chance of going full Georgian." The 59-year-old recalled how the brand fostered a family connection.

"Some years ago, my mother wanted to buy something for [my birthday]…We both came to the Larkspur & Hawk showroom in New York, and it was then that I chose the Rivière [necklace], which I pretty much wear daily. It's from my mom, it feels like I'm carrying a bit of her wherever I go," Helena said.

Learn more about Helena's relationship with Nell's father, Tim Burton, below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton split amicably after 13 years together

"One day it will be on to my own daughter, Nell, if she doesn't steal it before! My rivière will be our baton." Nell was glowing in the photoshoot, dressed in a pink gown with jeweled embellishments added to her dark brunette locks. Her mother sported pastel pink curly hair and wore a pink gown like her daughter.

The Harry Potter actress shares Nell and Billy, 22, with her ex-partner, Tim Burton. The pair were together for 13 years before they split in 2014, and they have worked hard to maintain their friendship post-breakup. "It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now," Helena told The Guardian in 2020. "And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life. At first, it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around [when you share custody]."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Nell made a rare appearance with her mother in June

"The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary," she continued. "But then you get to a point where you're like, Oh, I get this week off! Some parts are very much to be recommended." Nell and Billy were mostly kept away from the spotlight during their childhood, aside from a rare appearance at the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere in 2016, in which their mother starred as the Red Queen.

© Shutterstock Nell and Billy stay out of the spotlight aside from occasional appearances

They also supported their father at the Dumbo premiere in 2019, and at the Rome Film Festival two years later. Nell stepped out in June with her mother in an unexpected appearance for the budding star, as they attended the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London, followed by a front row appearance at the Ashley Williams fashion show in September.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The 17-year-old sat front row at the Ashley Williams fashion show in September

Helena declared to the Evening Standard in 2008 that she didn't want her children following in their parents' footsteps, and would prefer them to become "lawyers or accountants" as "I don't think any actor wants their children to follow them into the profession."