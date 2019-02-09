Claire Foy and husband Stephen Campbell Moore announce their split The couple have released a joint statement confirming the sad news

Claire Foy is up for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 BAFTAs on Sunday, for her role as in First Man. In the film, focusing on Neil Armstrong's journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon. Claire plays his wife Janet, keeping the family together while Neil (played by Ryan Gosling), has his mind focused in another world - quite literally. This is Claire's first ever BAFTA nomination, and she is up against Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Rachel Weisz. When she found out about her nomination at the beginning of the year, Claire said that she was honoured to be in the category, and that she would be sharing the nomination with Janet, who sadly passed away in June. She said: "I especially share this nomination with Janet and the Armstrong family, without their remarkable story and constant support during shooting, this film could not have been made. See you in London!"

Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore split up in 2018

Things have certainly gone from strength to strength for Claire over the past twelve months, who this time last year confirmed the split of her three-year marriage to Stephen Campbell Moore. In a joint statement released to HELLO! in February 2018, they said: "We can confirm that we have separated and have been for some time. We do however continue as great friends with the utmost respect for one another. We ask for our privacy during this time." Claire, 34, and 38-year-old Stephen, star of The History Boys, first met while working together on the 2011 film Season of the Witch, and were married in 2014. They are parents to one daughter, born in March 2015.

Claire is best known for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, and starred in the popular Netflix show for two seasons, before passing the role to Olivia Coleman, who will play an older Queen. Speaking to HELLO!about her successor, Claire said: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any pearls of wisdom for her successor, she replied: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

In November, Claire appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where she spoke about how she has been missing The Crown. She said: "It's been a year and half ago since we finished [The Crown]. I do miss everybody but it goes on. I hear amazing things. Olivia is loving it I think and is having an amazing time. I genuinely think that when it starts people will say, 'Who was it that played it before?'"

