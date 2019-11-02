Who is Strictly star Chris Ramsey's wife Rosie Winter? The pair have been married since 2014

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey has been making waves on the popular dancing show with his professional partner, Karen Hauer, and his wife has been cheering him on since day one! Rosie Winter is a singer and an actress, and shares a podcast with her hubby, but how much do you know about Chris' other half? Find out all the info you need here...

When did Rosie Winter and Chris Ramsey get married?

Chris and Rosie tied the knot back in July 2014 at Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle. A sweet wedding video on YouTube showed the pair shaking hands after greeting each other at the altar, with Rosie looking stunning in a white fishtail gown and Chris handsome in a tweed suit.

Speaking about their engagement, Rosie said: "Chris proposed in the living room the day that he got home whilst we were watching a film in our pyjamas, he asked me to go fetch him a cup of tea from the kitchen whilst he decorated the living room with candles, it was so simple yet so perfect. We went round to our parent’s house half an hour after to share the happy news and opened a bottle of bubbly!"

Do Rosie Winter and Chris Ramsey have children?

Rosie and Chris share one son, Robin, who they welcomed in 2015, and the pair often share sweet snaps of the four-year-old on Instagram. Chris previously revealed that spending more time with the youngster was one of the reasons he took part in the show, as he can remain in his hometown rather than touring. He said: "I’ve got a three-and-a-half year old kid [son, Robin], so to get to train up there is going to be amazing. Some poor dancer is going to come up to South Shields! I might meet them at Newcastle and travel to Newcastle. I don’t want them having to go to South Shields. There’s not much for them."

Rosie has been very candid about giving birth to Robin via C-section, and recently posted a snap of her surgery. She captioned the post: "The reality of a Caesarean section. They’re not the easy way out. I didn’t want one. They hurt like a mother [expletive]. I had a hematoma which burst, hence the blood on the floor. Chris mentioned this in his stand up once (sweet) It was in this moment in which I had to ask, 'Is the blood from my scar or my vagina?!?!?'"

Rosie very sadly suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks with their second child back in 2018. Rosie posted on social media about the tragic news, writing: "When we went for our 12 week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)... I know it is going to take time to come to terms with all of this, I feel emotionally and physically exhausted. I have so much sympathy for other couples who have/are going through this as I never knew it entailed so much heartache. Robin has been wonderful through it all and we feel so blessed to have him in our lives."

What is Chris Ramsey and Rosie Winter's podcast about?

The pair co-host a hugely popular podcast called Sh*gged, Married, Annoyed, in which they discuss "life, relationships, arguments, annoyances, parenting, growing up and everything in between". Chris previously joked that the podcast was the main reason that he wouldn't fall victim to the Strictly curse on Lorraine, explaining: "Everyone says about the Strictly curse but me and my wife have been together for seven years, married for five years. We have a three-year-old son but, more importantly, the top podcast in the UK. If you think I’m jeopardising that!"

What does Rosie make of Chris on Strictly?

Chris has been vocal about his wife's support for him during the show, and previously joked that she had given him some help on learning the complicated lifts while at a wedding. Chatting to Metro, he explained: "We did it at a wedding just before I got announced, and I dropped her on her back. Flat on her back, in the middle of a wedding. She tried to do a backdrop, and we do one in the first number, but she literally banged her head off the floor/ Everyone at the wedding was like, What the hell’s got into these two?'"

Rosie has previously dance experience, and Chris teased that she would be judging him for his performances along with Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Bruno Tonioli. He said: "I’m at a disadvantage because I get judged by the judges on the night and then I’ll get a phone call off her going, 'Well I was watching, and your face was a disgrace!' I'm dreading getting judged by her as well. I might even invest in some paddles when I walk through the door!"

