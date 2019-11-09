Strictly star and comedian Chris Ramsey is worth over five million pounds The comedian is currently competing in Strictly Come Dancing

He's the loveable stand-up comedian who's currently swapped the microphone for dancing shoes as a contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing. As well as embarking on his exciting ballroom journey, Chris Ramsey can be found making audiences laugh with his hilarious TV show, The Chris Ramsey Show, and he has recently announced a brand new stand-up tour for 2020.

After earning his highest score last weekend alongside professional partner Karen Hauer for their street commercial routine to Ant and Dec's Let's Get Ready to Rumble, Chris is gearing up for another weekend in the Strictly ballroom. But how much is the comedian and TV star worth? Ahead of Saturday's show, we did some investigating. Here's everything you need to know...

Chris started his career on the stage as a stand-up comedian

What is Chris Ramsey's net worth?

According to Forbes, Chris Ramsey's net worth is currently £5,740,210. This is no doubt due to his successful career as a comedian and cracking the TV world. So how did Chris crack the showbiz world? In 2010, Chris Ramsey took his stand-up routine to the world-renowned Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which has helped catapult stars such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge to fame, and was an instant hit. The following year, his second solo show was just as, if not more, successful at the Fringe and subsequently won the Edinburgh Comedy Award.

TV Career

After nailing the stand-up world, Chris went on to take his comedy to television. Chris has acted in TV sitcom Hebburn, appeared on comedy panel shows such as Mock the Week and even appeared on Live at the Apollo, aired on TV in 2014. Chris has also managed to try his hand at presenting. In 2016, he appeared on ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!'s popular spin-off show, Extra Camp, alongside fellow TV stars Joe Swash and Vicky Pattison.

Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie host a podcast together

Podcast

Proving that there's nothing he can't do, Chris started a weekly podcast alongside wife Rosie called Sh**ged Married Annoyed, which is hugely popular amongst his followers and features a question from a celebrity each week.

Chris and Karen received their highest score last weekend for their street-commercial routine

Strictly Come Dancing

Chris Ramsey was among the first three celebrities to be announced as joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2019 line-up. So far, the comedian has made it through seven weeks of the ballroom competition and earned his highest score yet last week with a street-commercial dance to Let's Get Ready to Rumble.

And it wasn't just the judges that were impressed, Declan Donnelly tweeted from Ant and Dec's Twitter account to praise Chris, writing: "Well I never thought I'd hear #LetsGetReadyToRhumble on #Strictly!" The I'm a Celeb presenter continued: "Oh @IAmChrisRamsey, you nailed it man! What a Belter! D." Let's hope he can wow audiences again this weekend!

