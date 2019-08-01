Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey's wife has already poked fun at the famous curse Will they be hit by the curse?

Although he is yet to be paired up with a Strictly Come Dancing professional, comedian Chris Ramsey has already been warned about the famous curse. His wife Rosie joked that the Strictly curse, which is known for splitting up couples, has already begun after the comedian failed to call her after his announcement on Wednesday. Taking to her Instagram page, Rosie teased: "So yeah, very exciting announcement, I don't want to start rumours but he said he was going to ring after. He was on The One Show half an hour ago. It’s started already; I knew it would happen."

Rosie, who is currently on holiday in Rhodes with the couple's five-year-old son Robin, later told her Instagram followers that all is well, and that her husband did eventually call her to tell her the good news. "He rang, our marriage is safe," she added. "I'm really looking forward to having something to actually do on a Saturday night." However, Rosie confessed she was slightly "jealous" about his new role. "As always your support for stuff is incredible," she said. "Feel like it's me doing it! (Wish it was. Not bitter. Bit Bitter. It's all good)."

The news will no doubt be a welcome surprise to the couple, who tied the knot in 2014. Last year, Rosie tragically suffered a miscarriage, just weeks into her pregnancy. The British comedian took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, when announcing they were expecting their second child. Revealing they had planned to share their pregnancy news the week before, social media star Rosie wrote: "When we went for our 12-week scan our baby could not be found. He or she had passed early on in the pregnancy leaving behind the pregnancy sac, this is called a Blighted Ovum. (missed miscarriage)."

Detailing the trauma, Rosie added: "My body still thought I was pregnant for all those weeks after the baby had passed, hormones were released and everything apart from the baby was still growing. I'd never heard of this before so as you can imagine it all came as a great shock. Unfortunately, it didn't all end there as we were told I still needed to have a miscarriage to rid my body of the sac, placenta etc."

"I was admitted into hospital a few days later to start the procedure," she continued. "It was awful. Cramping, vomiting, fainting, fever, really just not nice. After five rounds of tablets over a course of 20 or so hours, the doctors told me it hadn't worked as effectively as they'd hoped. I was then taken to surgery to have everything removed. It is now finally all over."

Opening up about the aftermath, Rosie went on to say: "I know it is going to take time to come to terms with all of this, I feel emotionally and physically exhausted. I have so much sympathy for other couples who have/are going through this as I never knew it entailed so much heartache. Robin has been wonderful through it all and we feel so blessed to have him in our lives."

Chris, 32, praised his wife as he regrammed the post on his account. "This says it all. She’s been a warrior," he said in the caption. "Good morning. Apologies for our silence across our social medias this week, it's safe to say we've had a pretty [explicit] one. Last week we thought we would be sharing some lovely news with you all but sadly that was not to be."

