Oti Mabuse has squashed claims that she was "furious" with Strictly Come Dancing partner Kelvin Fletcher after leaving the It Takes Two studio on Wednesday. Oti, 29, was photographed in a cab with the 35-year-old Emmerdale actor after filming with Zoe Ball, and the professional dancer looked stern, leading to claims that the two were rifting. However, Oti took to Instagram on Friday to clear things up, and shared a hilarious clip of Kelvin's face superimposed on a dancing chicken, adding: "How can I be furious at this face? Come on now."

Oti and Kelvin have grown close during their time on Strictly, and have even met each other's families! In November, doting dad Kelvin arranged for Oti's mother and godmother to be in the Strictly audience during a live show, leaving Oti emotional.

Oti later met Kelvin's dad on It Takes Two, when Zoe Ball invited the actor's father Warren to dance on the show – leaving Kelvin gobsmacked. Zoe dropped the bombshell on air, saying: "Dancing for the first time ever on It Takes Two, it's Kelvin's dad!" Warren then appeared through the crowd, shuffling his feet and displaying some very fancy footwork, as Kelvin looked on in utter shock before beaming with pride as he and Oti cheered Warren on.

Unfortunately, the pair won't be reunited on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, as Oti will be appearing on another BBC show, The Greatest Dancer. It's not all bad news for Kelvin, though, as the soap star has been partnered up with the talented Janette Manrara for the tour, commencing in the new year.

The Greatest Dancer will return to screens in January 2020, and it's already shaping up to be a fantastic season, with the brilliant Todrick Hall joining as a judge alongside Oti, Cheryl Cole and Matthew Morrison, who are also Dance Captains.

