Emma Watson coins a new phrase to describe her relationship status

Emma Watson has created her own term for being single by describing herself as "self-partnered". In a new interview with British Vogue, the actress opened up about the pressures of turning 30 and having a picture-perfect life whilst discussing the new phrase she has coined. "If you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby… There's just this incredible amount of anxiety," she explained.

The star, who is famed for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, confessed she never believed that you could be happy and be single at the same time. Calling the idea "being self-partnered," she added: "I was like, 'This is totally spiel'. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]."

Emma, who also campaigns for women's rights, went on to reveal that the past year has been "tough" because of the stage of life she's at. "I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal'. Cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious,'" she shared. "And I realise it's because there is suddenly this influx of subliminal messaging around."

Since starring in all eight films of Harry Potter, Emma's film career has gone from strength to strength. From supporting roles in indie flicks such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower to starring roles in major blockbusters like Noah, Emma has proven she is much more than the bookish witch who was forever saving Harry Potter's skin. She has also played the beloved Disney princess Belle in the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast. Emma is now set to star in the upcoming film adaptation of Little Women, alongside Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh.

