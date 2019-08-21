Harry Potter stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton spark dating rumours with new photo Looks cosy!

Harry Potter co-stars Emma Watson and Tom Felton, who starred in the film series based on JK Rowling's books between 2001 and 2011, have re-ignited rumours that they are dating. Fans' suspicions that the pair are in a relationship began last year, after Emma posted a photo of her and Tom together at a beach, and the two frequently pop up in each others' Instagram feeds. On Wednesday, Tom posted their most intimate photo yet.

Tom and Emma were co-stars for a decade

The image, which was shared from South Africa, showed Tom teaching Emma how to play guitar. Both stars sat on a soft grey sofa and appeared to be in their pyjamas: the actor wearing in blue plaid set, rolled up to his calves, whilst Emma looked pretty in loose white striped pyjamas with her hair in a casual topknot. The Little Women star, 29, held a guitar and appeared to be concentrating as Tom, 31, adjusted the positions of her fingers on the strings. He captioned the picture: "Quick learner x."

To say his followers responded with excitement would be an understatement. Some of their comments referenced a possible musical collaboration. One fan wrote: "BRAD & GAGA, make room!" while Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo responded: "When do the tix come on sale?"

Fans are rooting for the pair to be in a relationship

An even larger number of comments expressed fans' excitement over a possible relationship, including: "In my mind, you two are together, always." Commenters were divided over whether the pair's couple name should be Dramione, after Draco Malfoy and Hermione Granger, their characters in the films, or Feltson, after their real-life surnames, but either way, they were touched by the thought that two of their favourite stars might be together. "DRAMIONE!!!! more than 15 years waiting for this," wrote one, while another said: " I wanna cry. Really wanna cry. Feltson is real," and a third added: "Like, can they just get married?"

The pair have always maintained that they are just friends, although Emma did tell the media around the time of the last Harry Potter movie that she used to have a crush on her co-star. Whatever their future romantic plans, the pair are both set to be busy with work: Emma is in a new adaptation of Little Women, while Tom will star in family drama Whaling.

