Laura Haddock supports friend Laurence Fox at music launch after split from Sam Claflin The two will soon star in Netflix drama White Lines

Laura Haddock appeared to be in great spirits as she attended her friend Laurence Fox's album launch for A Grief Observed in London, on Monday. The 34-year-old actress, who stars alongside Laurence in the upcoming Netflix drama White Lines, looked stylish as ever in a black leather jacket and brown boyfriend jeans combo. She accessorised her outfit with a chic flat cap and studded ankle boots. Beauty wise, Laura showed off her flawless skin and wore thick black mascara, winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

Laura Haddock at Laurence Fox 's album launch

At the party, the blonde beauty happily stopped and posed for photos alongside her co-star, who later took to his Instagram Stories to thank the White Lines gang for attending the exclusive event. The new album, which will be released on 8 November, was written by Laurence and produced by Jonathan Quarmby. The lyrics and songs are said to be a reflection of Laurence's personal experiences and thoughts over the past few years.

MORE: Laura Haddock makes first public appearance after split

Meanwhile, Laura's appearance at the star-studded event comes three months after she and her ex-husband Sam Claflin announced their decision to split after six years of marriage. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock confirmed their split in August

Sam, 33, recently revealed he has been keeping busy with anything that can "distract" him since the split. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, he told Radio Times: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with." The former couple share three-year-old son Pip and 22-month-old daughter Margot. "I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," the Peaky Blinders star added.

MORE: Emma Watson coins a new phrase to describe her relationship status

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.