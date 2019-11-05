Angelina Jolie reveals ex Brad Pitt won't let her move abroad because of their children The Unbroken director and Brad split in 2016

Angelina Jolie has admitted that she would love to live outside of the United States but is tied to the country because her estranged husband Brad Pitt won't let her move abroad with their children. The Maleficent actress spoke candidly in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, admitting she has to wait until their kids turn 18 before she can think about leaving LA. "I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18," she told the magazine. "Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live," said added.

Angelina and Brad, who split in 2016 although their divorce is still being dealt with in terms of finances, share three biological children together: Shiloh, 13, twins Vivienne and Knox, 11. And they raise three adopted children: Maddox, Pax, 15, and Zahara, 14. Maddox is already over 18 and studying at a university in South Korea.

Angelina and Brad share six children

MORE: Angelina Jolie's Maleficent dress took over 50 hours to make and was covered in THOUSANDS of Swarovski crystals

Last month, the actress revealed at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in London that she related to the fact that her character "wants to be a good mom". The mum-of-six unsurprisingly said that's a goal that is important to her, too, and shared her child-rearing philosophy, explaining: "We probably all have this idea – I know I did before I had kids – that to be a perfect mother, you have to be a perfect person and that's just not true. You have to do your best and be willing to put your child before you."

According to Angelina, she and their kids must stay near where Brad is based

MORE: Holly Willoughby defends relationship with husband Dan Baldwin during debate about workplace romances

The 44-year old also spoke movingly about the need for all of us to be true to ourselves, saying: "We all have something inside of us that maybe we feel is misunderstood or if we let it out completely and be completely who we are it might not be accepted. But then I think what are we doing on this earth if we can't figure out what that is that makes us uniquely us, to be it and then to find those who accept us for it."

Talking about how to cope when others are critical, Angelina said: "I hope everybody pushes back, there's so much judgement these days. Be more and more yourself and shut it down."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.