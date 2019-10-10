Angelina Jolie's Maleficent dress took over 50 hours to make and was covered in THOUSANDS of Swarovski crystals The Hollywood star and her daughter Zahara wore Ralph & Russo dresses.

She may play the evil fairy godmother in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, but Angelina Jolie looked every inch the Princess at the premiere of the Disney film on Wednesday night. Angelina wowed fans in a silver and white custom Ralph & Russo dress as she was pictured on the red carpet with four of her six children Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The gown featured silver embellishment climbing down the front, structured square sleeves which dropped into a silver cape, and gold panelling detail on the bodice. Ralph & Russo explained some of the finer details on Instagram, stating it was a "layered chiffon and tulle hand pleated gown, with a gold caged bodice and majestic shoulders, embellished with silver and gold paillettes, beads and chains, and finished with Swarovski crystal spiders and a floor length draped cape." Jewellery artist Sabine Roemer also revealed the level of detail that went into the gown, stating it "took over 50 hours to handcraft the fine gold plated corset."

With the dress' draped back and her brunette hair knotted in a gorgeous up do, Angelina showed off her intricate back tattoos for the cameras. The actress paired the dress with statement diamond earrings, simple black eyeliner and added a pop of colour with a red lip. We can see why she is considered one of the most beautiful women on Earth!

Her daughter Zahara followed her mother's style expertise by stepping out in a metallic Chantilly lace black dress that was also from Ralph & Russo, and fans were quick to comment on the mother-daughter fashion combination, with one writing: "Love how she’s embracing glamour and giving us a glimpse of her personal style [clapping emoji] she looked beautiful, as did her stunning Mother." Angelina's other children opted for subtle blacks and blues to avoid taking the spotlight from their mother. They certainly are one stylish family!

This was just the latest look for the 44-year-old Hollywood star, who proved herself to be a true fashionista while touring the globe for the premieres of the latest Malificent movie. She previously wore a strapless sequinned gown by Versace in Rome, silver fringed halterneck dress in Tokyo, and a Grecian-style black gown in Los Angeles.

