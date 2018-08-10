Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's child support row: find out what each is saying Angelina Jolie's lawyers have said that the actor hasn't paid enough child support for the couple's six children

Brad Pitt's lawyer has refuted claims that the actor hasn't paid "meaningful child support", which was an accusation made by Angelina Jolie's lawyer on Wednesday. In a court filing, she wrote: "[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [he] has paid no meaningful child support since separation. Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained... for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file... for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

Brad and Angelina's lawyers have been discussing child support payments

The Fight Club actor's lawyers responded to the court filing saying that he had already paid £1m in child support, and loaned Angelina £6.2m to help her purchase a house, adding that the claims were a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage". Angelina's lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, then responded: "A loan is not... child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate. Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50% of the children's expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years."

A court order recently revealed that Angelina Jolie was required to tell their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox, that they were safe with their father and to ensure they spend more time with him. According to the order, the Unbroken director has to tell her children that the "court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and that they have to have a healthy relationship with both herself and Brad. The Hollywood star will also be given unrestricted phone access to the children. In the case, the judge said: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

