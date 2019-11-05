Holly Willoughby defends relationship with husband Dan Baldwin during debate about workplace romances The This Morning star said she was "guilty" of having a workplace romance

Holly Willoughby is notoriously private when it comes to her family life but on Tuesday's This Morning she made a rare comment about her husband Dan Baldwin, defending her relationship with him. The episode of the show had a segment about whether or not workplace romances were a good idea, and Holly admitted that she was "guilty" of having one. The conversation topic was in the wake of the revelation that McDonald's boss Steve Easterbrook was fired after having a relationship with an employee. Viewers were encouraged to call up with any problems they were facing with any office-based relationships or affairs in the workforce, so that the show's psychologist Emma Kenny could give them advice.

Holly Willoughby defended meeting her husband Dan Baldwin at work

After Emma gave viewers the details of how to call up, Holly responded: "We should both call in! I met Dan at work, guilty!" Her co-host Phillip Schofield added: "I met Steph at work. A lot of people meet their partner at work." The mother-of-three continued: "It's quite a normal way to meet someone. It doesn't always have to be some sort of illicit affair. It can be quite a lovely, nice thing." Holly met Dan when they were both working on ITV children's show Ministry Of Mayhem. Holly was a presenter on the popular programme, while Dan worked as a producer. The pair went on to marry in 2007 and they have three children, Harry, ten, Belle, eight, and five-year-old Chester. Phil and his wife Stephanie Lowe also met at work, and they share two grown-up daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Holly's husband and their three children - Harry, Belle and Chester

Both Holly and Phil have enjoyed spending time with their families during the half-term holidays, and returned to work last Monday. Holly went away with her husband and children and shared some lovely photos from their travels on social media, including a rare picture of all three of her kids on the beach building a sandcastle. Holly and her family have been away during every school holiday this year and have enjoyed trips to destinations including the Maldives and New York. The mum-of-three spent the summer holidays in the Algarve, Portugal, with her brood and Phillip and his family. During their time away, they were joined by other famous faces, including Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

Holly and her family recently returned from an exotic holiday abroad

While Holly loves her job, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum and so the school holidays are always something she looks forward to. She previously opened up about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Speaking about balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

