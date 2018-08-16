Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's court case: new decision made on joint child custody Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle continues...

According to new court documents obtained by The Beast, Angelina Jolie has been ordered to share custody of the couple's six children, Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Vivienne and Knox, with their father, Brad Pitt, meaning that he will see the children every other day. According to the documents, the Fight Club actor must have at least "four hours every other day on school days and twelve hours every other day on non-school days" until the court hearing on 21 August, which will put "further interim orders" in place during the pair's troubled custody battle.

Brad will spend every other day with the children

Back in June, Angelina was required by court to tell the children that they are safe with their father, and to ensure they spend more time with him. According to the order, the Unbroken director has to tell her children that the "court has determined that not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them," and that they have to have a healthy relationship with both of their parents. The judge continued: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with [Jolie] and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to [Pitt]."

The couple have also been in court in regards to child support costs, as Angelina's lawyer claimed: "[Pitt] has a statutory duty to pay child support. As of present, [he] has paid no meaningful child support since separation. Given that the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained... for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file... for the establishment of a retroactive child support order." The Fight Club actor's lawyers responded to the court filing saying that he had already paid £1m in child support, and loaned Angelina £6.2m to help her purchase a house, adding that the claims were a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage".

