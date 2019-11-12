Ruth Langsford reveals her dealbreaker for Eamonn Holmes when they started dating The two share son Jack

They have been married for almost ten years and share son Jack, 17, and it seems Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are still in the throes of marital and family bliss. However, Ruth has recently opened up about the deal breaker she had for husband Eamonn before they married on the prospect of the couple having children together.

Speaking on Tuesday's Loose Women, the 59-year-old presenter explained that she instigated a conversation about children with Eamonn early on in their relationship. "When I met him, and I obviously knew he had three children from his first marriage, I did [talk about children] really quickly, it was our second date."

Leaving her fellow Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter in shock, Ruth joked: "I didn't just sit him down and say 'Hi it's lovely to see you, I'll have a wine please, now - children!' But I kind of engineered the conversation." She continued: "And if he'd have said 'no I don't want [anymore] children' I'd have totally understood… I would have said 'do you know what, it's been lovely but let's not take this any further because we're going to break each other's hearts."

The couple share son Jack, left, together

Explaining her reasoning, she said: "because I didn't want to go down that road ... I could feel where that was going and we were falling in love." The ITV favourite also opened about how she always knew she wanted children, despite "waiting" to have them. "I was 42 when I had Jack, and I always knew, way before I met Eamonn, in my grand plan of life… I wanted to have children."

Fortunately, all worked out for the couple and they went on to have their son, Jack, in 2002. Eight years later in 2010, Eamonn and Ruth finally tied the knot in a summer ceremony they shared exclusively with HELLO!.

Former Sky News anchor Eamonn married his first wife, Gabriella, in 1985, with whom he had three children: Declan, Rebecca and Niall, before separating in 1995.

