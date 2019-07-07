Eamonn Holmes posts photo showing his shocking new look – see it here We wouldn't have known it was him!

Eamonn Holmes posted a new photo to Instagram on Saturday, and it showed him in a whole new light! The This Morning presenter had clearly used an anti-ageing filter for the picture, in which he is barely recognisable. The 59-year-old looks at least 30 years younger, with a slicked back quiff and well-groomed facial hair, and joked in the caption that he's now ready to act like a party animal.

"Right @rylan Son, just landed in #Ibiza , where's the Party? @bbcradio2," he posted, directing his message to his sometime co-presenter Rylan Clark-Neal, with whom he's become good friends despite their age gap. One of Eamonn's followers commented on their special bond, posting, "Omg we love a father and son relationship [raised hands emoji].

Eamonn enjoys having fun with Instagram - whether fans recognise him or not!

But the majority of his fans commented on the new look, getting a kick out of the dramatic change. One said they saw a resemblance with David Walliams while another seemed to suggest it could be a #tbt, writing, "Wow hahahaha. That's you back in Belfast in the 80s Eamonn lol. Us Belfast boys have character lol [thumbs up emoji]." One said simply "Brilliant," while a third joked, "Awww… he's lovely. Adopt him."

The ITV star shared a genuine throwback image earlier in the week, his first Instagram post since his social media hiatus following his wife Ruth Langsford's tragic loss. Ruth, 59, who usually co-hosts This Morning alongside her husband on Fridays, lost her sister Julia last month after a long illness and has been taking a break from her job as a result.

Ruth and Eamonn have been married since 2010 and appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox

On Friday, Eamonn shared a memory of his own family, posting a blurred black and white childhood photograph of himself, his mum and his brother Brian, with whom he grew up in Belfast before moving to Dublin to study journalism. The dad-of-four wrote: "The photos were awful, the weather was awful but that was holidays in Ireland in 1965... and we were grateful for them. That's me with the hood up holding my Mum's hand. Can't stop smiling thinking of pics then and now."

