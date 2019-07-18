Eamonn Holmes confesses he once tried to break-up with wife Ruth Langsford Luckily Ruth refused!

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have been together for 24 years – but the TV presenter has now admitted they almost called it quits early on in their relationship after he tried to dump Ruth following a furious row. Speaking on Thursday's to Vanessa Feltz after a phone-in about people who have got back together with their exes, Eamonn dropped the bombshell that he had tried to once make Ruth his ex – but luckily for Eamonn, Ruth refused to break up with him.

Eamonn said: "You know, 20 odd years ago plus I tried to make Ruth my ex. I tried." As Vanessa laughed, Ruth shook her head and sighed: "It was our first row. You're so dramatic." Eamonn, who has been married to Ruth for nine years, went on: "I said, 'that’s it, this is not working, goodbye'. And I went to close the door and she just pushed it back. Do you know what she said to me? 'Oh don't be stupid.' She just pushed past me. She said, 'why would you want to dump me?'" Vanessa then chimed in: "And that’s when you fell so deeply in love you couldn't survive without her for one minute?" Ruth laughed: ‘We’ve been rowing ever since!"

This week marked the first week Ruth has been back on the show following the tragic death of her sister, Julia. On returning to the show on Monday morning after her three-week break, Ruth thanked Eamonn for his kind words after he welcomed her back to the famous sofa, adding to viewers: "For the next seven weeks, we're here with you." The couple will be taking over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for the summer period, so it's bye bye #HWStyle, and hello #RLStyle!

