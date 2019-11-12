The Crown star reveals he would turn down an OBE from the Queen – find out why Tobias is best known for his role in Game of Thrones

Actor Tobias Menzies, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in season three of The Crown, has revealed that he would down an OBE if ever he is offered one. Speaking to the Radio Times, the 45-year-old explained: "I’d definitely think about not accepting an OBE." The star continued: "Inherently I don’t massively agree with the honours system. It feels like it entrenches privilege." Tobias added: "I’m still more of a republican, and instinctively I don’t love the idea of hereditary power. But given that there isn’t a lot of power attached to that role, maybe it’s a good idea."

Tobias, best known for roles in Outlander and Game of Thrones, has so far received rave reviews for his royal portrayal. Earlier in November, the Radio Times said he plays the Duke with "less charm and more self-absorption than his predecessor Matt Smith, but that’s actually pretty solid character development as Philip gets older and grouchier."

Tobias alongside Olivia Colman in The Crown

Tobias had also previously told the magazine that when researching the role, he would immerse himself in footage of Prince Philip, which he described as making him "intrigued" by the royal and his "complex life". The actor elaborated: "I wasn't massively interested in the royals before I took the part. I wasn't someone who read about them or involved myself with them, but I've been very intrigued by his life. He's a pretty interesting bloke. He's a complex person, with complex stories. I have a lot of regard for him."

Addressing all of the archive footage he had watched in order to prepare for the role, and better emulate the monarch's mannerisms, Tobias revealed: "I just listened to him loads. It's partly a technical thing: you want to sound and look like him, but move like him too. I've gone slightly crazy just listening to him and listening to him."

The Crown season three will land on Netflix on Sunday 17 November.

