Royal films: Actors who have transformed into members of the monarchy

Michael Sheen has opened up about his “intense” portrayal of Prince Andrew in A Very Royal Scandal. Released on Amazon Prime, the three-part series documents the lead up to Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Speaking to the BBC, Michael opened up about getting into character. "I've tried to stay as true to the version of Prince Andrew that I have been able to research and see,” he said.

"Obviously there are huge restrictions on that because unless you can meet the person and spend time with them and get behind the public profile, it's very hard to know what they're really like and what's really making them tick."