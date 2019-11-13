Newly engaged James Middleton has a festive night out with David Gandy The dapper pair teamed up in the heart of London's Mayfair...

Christmas festivities are officially underway, people! And what screams Christmas quite like the turning on of Christmas lights? On Tuesday night, newly engaged James Middleton joined David Gandy and a long list of celebrities to watch the legend that is Dame Judi Dench switch on the Christmas lights at the Burlington Arcade in London. It was an exciting evening which saw the iconic shopping arcade launch a 'Harrods - Kingdom of Christmas' pop-up within. It's enough to start humming Christmas songs. It's safe to say, celebrating the 200th Burlington Christmas, attendees set the bar for a very fashionable evening...

Looking every inch the dapper duo, James and David sure stole the show when they posed together for a snap in the heart of Mayfair.

James lead the smart evening looks with a perfectly tailored tweed coat paired with a navy turtle neck jumper. The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother paired the sophisticated ensemble with black trousers and a winter coat. David looked suave, as ever, in a navy blue suit, and a pair of black suede boots.

At the beginning of October, James Middleton announced the happy news that he and his long term girlfriend Alizee Thevenet were engaged. It's believed that the couple met when Alizee said hello to his dog, Ella, in the South Kensington Club.

Afterwards, they were photographed kissing on holiday in St Barts during a New Year's party. Earlier this month, James posted his first family picture with his new fiancée and their four dogs thanking his followers for their support after opening up about his battle with depression, writing: "Today I wanted to say thank you… Thank you for the incredible support shown towards my speaking publicly about my illness. Depression."

