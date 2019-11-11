Eamonn Holmes has already started Christmas shopping - see his first purchase And it seems his wife Ruth Langsford may not be so keen...

With only a few weeks to go until 25 December, Eamonn Holmes could be forgiven for doing some Christmas shopping already. The host of This Morning posted a picture on his Instagram over the weekend of his new Christmas decorations, and although a lot of his followers seemed to enjoy it, wife and co-host Ruth Langsford was slightly less giddy about it all.

The picture sees Eamonn holding up festive decorations including a lantern and festive snowman and looking very happy with his recent purchases. The 59-year-old captioned the post: "Out buying a few Christmas decorations..... or as Ruth calls them – Tat!" complete with an array of Christmas-themed emojis.

Eamonn posted a picture of his new purchases on his Instagram account

Despite thinking them 'tat', wife and co-host Ruth was clearly willing to get on board and eventually gave her seal of approval to the decorations. The This Morning presenter, also 59, wrote underneath, "Hmmmm.....well, it clearly makes you happy so fill your boots Santa!!" followed by a Santa emoji. You've got to pick your battles, right?

Meanwhile many of Eamonn's followers were behind the cheesy festive buys. One user commented: "I love a bit of Christmas tat" while another wrote: "It's not Christmas without a bit of tat." We can't help but agree!

The light-hearted picture followed a more sombre post from Eamonn. The former Sky News anchor sent out his thoughts to those affected by recent floods after many found themselves trapped in a shopping centre in Sheffield a few days before. Floods did not reach the building, but the surrounding area was left at a standstill after torrential flooding blocked roads and prevented shoppers from travelling home.

Eamonn sent out a heart felt message to those affected by floods

The TV star posted a picture of a rainy Belfast with the caption: "Heart goes out to those people who have been flooded. Really heavy rain now reaching us here in Belfast."

