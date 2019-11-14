Gemma Atkinson is looking forward to returning to Strictly Come Dancing for the show's Christmas episode, but the actress revealed to her Instagram followers that she's also worried about pulling the performance together in time. She shared a new video to her stories on Thursday, which showed the 34-year-old's partner, Gorka Marquez, driving while Gemma sat in the passenger seat and addressed the camera.

The couple met on Strictly in 2017

"On our way to rehearsals," the mum-of-one began, while Gorka yelled "Yeah" in the background. "I'm a little bit nervous," Gemma went on, to which her partner responded; "Why?" "Because we've not got long, maybe another day, day and a half to rehearse together, it's a hard dance," she explained. She then put her head in the hand that wasn't holding the phone and wailed, "And I'm tired!" The video finished with the couple laughing.

Although Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly in 2017, Gemma's professional dance partner that year was Aljaz Skorjanec, meaning she and Gorka never actually performed together. They announced their relationship after the show ended and Gemma gave birth to their daughter, Mia Louise, in July this year. The show's festive episode will air on Christmas Day and when the line-up was announced, speculation became rife that Gemma and Gorka would get the chance to dance together at last.

The former Emmerdale actress shared her nerves about the couple's Strictly Christmas performance

Gemma took to Instagram to share her excitement about her return to the show, writing: "I had the absolute best time on Strictly and it completely changed my life so I am absolutely overjoyed to be returning to the dance floor this Christmas with a new challenge, and of course to be back with the gang!"On Tuesday, it was finally confirmed that the couple will be partners on the dancefloor as well as in real life, although whether they'll be taking on a Latin or Ballroom remains to be seen. Sounds like they're working hard, either way!

