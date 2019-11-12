Gemma Atkinson reunited with baby Mia following trip to London - watch video The couple are the proud parents to four-month-old daughter Mia

Gemma Atkinson and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez enjoyed the sweetest reunion with their little girl Mia as they returned home to Manchester on Monday. The former Hollyoaks actress and the Strictly pro had been in London for work and spent the day away from their daughter, but in the evening, the young family were back together again.

Uploading a video to Instagram stories, Gemma, 34, was seen cradling her tot to her chest and rocking her as she told Mia: "Made it home. Dad's gone to the supermarket because your Mum's starving. What's new? But I made it home to you, best part of my day now, getting home to you."

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson enjoys cuddles with baby Mia at home

A few hours earlier, the soap star had told fans that she was preparing to drive home. "So filming's finished, we had a good day, and now driving back up to Manchester with my ride or die," Gemma said, before swerving the camera to her partner in crime, Gorka. "Ride or die!"

The couple welcomed their daughter on 4 July, revealing a few days later that they had chosen to call her Mia, which means 'mine' in Spanish. The tiny tot appears to be taking after her dad in the looks department. Gemma recently shared a gorgeous close-up photo of the blue-eyed girl and asked fans: "Could she be any more Gorka?"

Mia is taking after her dad Gorka

The former Strictly star has previously joked about how irritated she gets when people say their daughter resembles Gorka. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, Gemma quipped: "Everyone who comes to see us says 'oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'"

