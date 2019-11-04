Strictly's Gorka Marquez melts hearts with sweet photo of baby Mia on special milestone The Strictly Come Dancing professional welcomed Mia on 4 July

Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez has delighted his followers after sharing a gorgeous picture with baby Mia to mark her four-month milestone. The pro dancer and his girlfriend welcomed little Mia on 4 July, and have never looked happier. "Four months of happiness @glouiseatkinson," gushed the proud dad, while Gemma added: "Four months of matching smiles." The couple, who have been together since February 2018, have been keeping fans updated with their journey into parenthood.

On Friday, former soap star Gemma opened up about her struggle with mum guilt after leaving baby Mia with her sister so she could go Christmas shopping. The ex-Strictly star admitted that her guilt hit her on a "whole new level" as it was just one day after her daughter had received some injections from the doctor which left her feeling "groggy" and "bruised".

READ: Alex Scott officially welcomes Kevin Clifton into her squad after spectacular dance

"I'm experiencing mum guilt today on a whole new level and I just need to get a grip," she explained on Instagram Stories. "Tuesdays and Fridays I'm with Evil Steve so I'm with him today and this afternoon I want to start my Christmas shopping, I know that sounds ridiculous but I just want everything out the way and to get it all done. Yesterday Mia had her third lot of injections, the final ones before she's one, and they made her really groggy, her little legs are bruised and she was up in the night so I'm a little bit tired."

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE

She added: "My sister is off today and she arranged ages ago to have Mia today for me while I go and get all this stuff done. She's absolutely fine, I just checked with my sister but I just feel the day after her injections she's not with me. I don't know it's so weird cos I know she's alright, she's playing away I FaceTimed her but I don't know, what if she needs me and I'm off Christmas shopping for her. It's such a weird feeling, what's wrong with me?"

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals his dog Maggie had another setback

Meanwhile, the honest posts comes shortly after Gemma discussed the prospect of having another baby in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine. "I would definitely love another baby," she shared. However, the 34-year-old has explained that it's not going to be anytime soon. "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least." She continued: "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!" Although she may not be thinking about her second baby yet, Gemma is keen to have a sibling for Mia in the future, explaining that Mia having a "bond" with a sibling is something she would love. "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.