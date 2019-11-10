Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is the spitting image of dad Gorka Marquez in new photo The little girl is identical to her Strictly Come Dancing daddy

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is certainly taking after her dad when it comes to looks. The former Hollyoaks actress has shared a photo of her four-month-old baby and it's clear from the shot that Mia is looking more and more like Gorka Marquez by the day. The doting mum captioned the gorgeous close-up, "Could she be any more Gorka?" alongside a laughing face emoji, as well as a facepalm emoticon.

Gemma, 34, has previously joked about how irritated she gets when people say their daughter resembles the Strictly Come Dancing pro. Talking on Hits Radio Breakfast, Gemma quipped: "Everyone who comes to see us says 'oh my God she's beautiful, isn't she like her dad?' Everyone keeps saying 'she's stunning' and then 'isn't she like Gorka?' And I look at them and go 'yeah even though I carried her for nine months and all this and she looks like him!'"

The couple, who met on Strictly in 2017, welcomed their little girl in July. The actress has revealed that she is returning to work in January, when she'll be presenting a new show on Hits Radio Breakfast. Taking to Instagram, she told fans: "I cannot tell you how much I've loved being on maternity leave with Mia. Hanging out together & having our little routine is the best thing. "I genuinely thought I'd go insane at home so much but I really love it. I'm going to miss it so much from January and I'm already sad about it being almost over even though I love my job." She then conducted a poll asking fans if her feelings were normal.

Gemma shared the cutest photo of baby Mia

Speaking to HELLO! last month, the soap star confessed that she would love to have another child with Gorka, but not in the near future. "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least," she said. "I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

Gemma added: "If all goes to plan and we can have another baby, I'd love to have a sibling for her. I grew up with a sister, Gorka grew up with a brother, so I think it's nice to have someone to lean on and to share experiences with, to make memories with. Your siblings, they say they're the best link to your past and the best link to your future, because it's your buddy, so I'd love her to have that same bond with someone."

