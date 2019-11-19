Ricky Gervais pokes fun at partner Jane Fallon in rare snap The After Life star often makes Jane the focus of his jokes

Ricky Gervais loves to poke fun at his partner Jane Fallon, with one of his favourite, ongoing jokes being to share a photo of her on her own and accompany it with the tongue-in-cheek caption: "Jane with all her friends…" But after taking a little break from having a laugh at her expense, Ricky was back at it on Monday. The After Life star uploaded a rare snap of his girlfriend to Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of Jane enjoying a stroll in some woods. Seizing the opportunity, Ricky cheekily captioned the image: "Jane, out walking with all her friends."

Jane has previously spoken out about how her boyfriend has turned her into an international laughing stock with his hilarious social media posts. Talking about Ricky, the 58-year-old said she's used to him joking at her expense, telling HELLO!: "I'm like an international laughing stock now but it's fine. It makes me laugh, it's fine."

Ricky and Jane have been in a relationship since 1982 after meeting at University College London. Speaking about their decision to not have children, Ricky told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017: "I'd worry sick about a baby. I have a cat and I worry about that. I check the door three times before I go out. I put food and water in every room in case the door closes and he's peckish for 20 minutes." He then joked: "There's loads of reasons why I don't have kids. The world is overpopulated, no one's sitting around going, 'Oh Rick's not going to have kids, we're going to run out, there's loads."

While Jane has also previously opened up about the decision not to have any children: "I remember steeling myself, trying to imagine what I would do if [Ricky] had a change of heart," she told Marie Claire. "I was so convinced of my decision that I couldn't even imagine the alternative. It turned out he had been having the same anxiety about me. Cue much relief and celebration."

