Catherine Zeta-Jones has shared a sweet photo of herself and husband Michael Douglas to mark their 19th wedding anniversary. On Monday, the award-winning actress took to Instagram with a black-and-white snap of her and Michael dancing. Beneath the throwback, Catherine, 50, wrote: "Dancing into our 20th year! Happy Anniversary my love. Such a beautiful letter from my father-in-law. I am touched."

The second image shared by the Entrapment actress was a note sent to her by Michael's father, Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas. Dated 12 November, the note read: "Happy anniversary! Michael, you learned a very important lesson, to stay married you must obey your wife! Keep practising what I do with my wife." Fans were thrilled to see the letter, and many said so. One wrote: "Wow, what a letter! So true and funny." Another added: "A letter from Kurt? How touching."

Catherine shared the sweet snap on Instagram

Famous faces, too, stopped by the comment section to wish the couple well. Mariah Carey wrote: "Happy anniversary," while Michael's son Cameron added: "Happy anniversary! Thinking about you and sending all our love."

Michael also shared a sweet Instagram post to mark his and his wife Catherine's wedding anniversary. The Falling Down star shared a photo of them embracing and added the caption: "Happy Anniversary my love." Among the stars to comment were Jane Seymour, who wrote: "Happy anniversary," and Glen Close, who also replied: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!" beneath the gorgeous photo.

Michael also marked the occasion with an Instagram post

The Hollywood power couple met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival, and earlier in 2019 Michael, 75, shared a snap of the pair enjoying drinks that very same night. Despite a 25-year age gap, the pair married on 18 November 2000 and their son Dylan was born three months later, before Michael had even finalised his divorce from his previous wife Diandra Luker.

