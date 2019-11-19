Romeo Beckham has wished his girlfriend Mia a happy 17th birthday in a sweet Instagram post. Romeo, also 17, shared two snaps of Mia to mark the day. The first showed the teenager as a toddler sporting a pair of red gingham sunglasses, and in the second picture, Romeo could be seen cuddled up to Mia, who had her arm wrapped around her boyfriend as she pouted at the camera. The son of David and Victoria Beckham added the caption: "Happy b day Mooch. Hope you have a lovely day xxxx p.s. loving the glasses." Mia responded to the picture, writing: "Ahah kill em, thank Romo."

Romeo and Mia were first reported to be dating in September, when the two were spotted together at the after party of Victoria Beckham's SS20 fashion show. Victoria held a dinner at Harry's in Mayfair after her impressive show, and the teens were photographed heading into the venue together. Although they were not photographed together at the actual show – Romeo was seen sitting front row with his siblings and dad David – Mia was further back in the audience and shared videos of the runway on Instagram.

Since then the young couple have gone from strength to strength, and were seen out and about together most recently at the finals of the ATP tennis tournament in London. On Monday, the pair were photographed enjoying a game at the 02 arena.

Earlier in November, the seventeen-year-olds were again seen together, this time at London's Tate Modern museum, where they enjoyed an art show and shared snaps on their day on Instagram.

Romeo is the middle son of mum Victoria, 45, and dad David, 44. The family is very close, and Romeo often shares photos of his other siblings, Brooklyn, 20, Cruz, 14, and little sister Harper, seven, on Instagram.

