Dermot O'Leary shared a rare snap of his wife Dee Koppang on Tuesday as he paid her a sweet tribute on her birthday. The X Factor host posted a photo on Instagram of TV and film producer Dee hard at work behind the camera, alongside another photo of the happy couple leaning up against a wall with Dermot gazing lovingly at his wife. Captioning the pics, he said: "All hail Dee Koppang O’Leary. First of her name. Proud daughter of Norway. Devotee of the aesthetic philosophy, Shooter, storyteller, and undisputedly on everyone who meets her’s ‘top 5 best nights out’ list. The acceptable and frankly better face of the O’Leary Koppang alliance. . Happy Birthday baby."

Dermot, 46, has been in a relationship with Dee for 17 years, and they have been married since 2012. The couple married at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, Kent, before hosting a reception at nearby Chiddingstone Castle. The TV star recently opened up about their marriage and how they have managed to avoid their relationship being very public.

Happy Birthday Dee Koppang

MORE: Look back at Dermot O'Leary's wedding to Dee Koppang

"Oh god no, that’s my idea of hell," he told Fabulous magazine when asked about maintaining a low-profile with his wife. "But at the same time I don't want to hide my wife away! So I'm never going to turn down an invite for something really cool. Some mates of mine, largely in music, have almost become prisoners in their own homes. You can't live like that."

Dermot paid a sweet tribute to his wife on her birthday

MORE: Dermot O'Leary enjoys rare date night with wife Dee Koppang at Jonathan Ross' Halloween bash

"It's about the neighbourhood you live in. If you embrace the greengrocers, the local store, the dry cleaners, you just become a face and part of a community. And that’s how you have a normal life." Dermot also divulged his easy secret to maintaining a happy marriage. "We don't have the recipe, but it’s going well," he said. "It's a work in progress, isn't it? The key for me is giving each other space, not giving each other a hard time and actually having fun together. And we do."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.