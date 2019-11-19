On Saturday, Oti Mabuse had the surprise of her life when she spotted her mum and godmother in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing. The pro dancer's celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher had arranged for them to come to Blackpool to watch her dance, and it meant the world to her. Oti has since shared a sweet photo of herself with her mum and in-laws on Instagram, which she simply captioned: "Weekend full of mums.. no love is greater." The star also shared pictures of herself with Kelvin's mum and grandmother, June, who were also in the audience on Saturday night. The former Emmerdale actor was one of the first to comment on the sweet post, and joked: "June will be buzzing she's made your feed. She'll be getting lots of attention at bingo now."

Strictly star Oti Mabuse with her mum and in-laws

Watch Strictly's Oti Mabuse and Kelvin Fletcher talk to HELLO!

Oti had no idea that her mum and godmother had been watching her and Kelvin's Jive on Saturday night, and it was only after Kelvin pointed them out to her while they were walking on to the show that she realised. The pro dancer spoke about the surprise on Instagram shortly after their performance, writing: "Wow! I don’t even know where to start. Before we did our walk @kelvin_fletcher told me to look over the corner he had a Suprise for me, turns out he brought my mom and godmum to Blackpool My mum has NEVER EVER seen me dance live on Strictly before and I just broke down in tears. The last we were in Blackpool she was training me in the Blackpool championships so today was THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!! Not just that but it’s his nan saw him dance for the first time too.... I’m so grateful to be dancing with such thoughtful man."

Kelvin Fletcher's family were also watching the Strictly couple in Blackpool

After the show, Oti's family stayed with her and her husband Marius Iepure for a few days, before heading back to South Africa. Their presence on Strictly will have not only been special for Oti, but her older sister Motsi Mabuse, who joined the show as a judge at the beginning of the series. The pair also have another sister called Phemelo, who lives close to their parents. She may not be a dancer, but she's certainly not without any talent. Phemelo is an MBA graduate working as an engineer.

