Mike and Zara Tindall watch I'm A Celeb just like the rest of us

Mike and Zara Tindall are two of the most down-to-earth members of the royal family and lead a quiet life away from the spotlight in Gloucestershire with their two young daughters, Mia, five, and Lena, one. And just like the rest of the country, the couple have been sitting down every evening this week to watch I'm a Celebrity, to cheer on their good friend James Haskell. Mike and James present House of Rugby together and Zara is also close to the sports star. On Monday evening, Mike re-posted a picture from a fan of James and Caitlyn Jenner in the jungle, which had the caption: "Think James Haskell has moved on from Mike Tindall."

Just before James entered the jungle, Mike appeared on the House of Rugby podcast to speak about his friend's participation in the show. He said: "Just to talk about the level of celebrities you get on that platform, it's an insane thing to hear. Haskell is well and truly on that train, I cannot wait to see how he goes. I hope they really give him some…" On how James will do in the jungle, Mike confessed that viewers will get to see his more "sensitive side". The former professional rugby player confessed: "I see it happening two ways. I mean he's not going to get fed very much, so he's going to get hungry. He could be all laughs and jokes or someone could really annoy him and he chokes someone out on live TV." He added: "I don't know if he has any phobias, he hasn't told anyone… You might see his sensitive side."

James is one of the brave new celebrities taking part in I'm a Celebrity

Mike and James recently returned from Japan, where they had spent the past few weeks reporting on the rugby world cup out there in Tokyo. The pair looked like they were having a great time, and Zara joined them just before the rugby final, along with her brother, Peter Phillips.

Both Mike and Zara are incredibly down-to-earth and prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. The pair are very close to the rest of the royal family, and are often pictured enjoying days out with Peter, his wife Autumn Phillips and their daughters Savannah and Isla. The couple also get on well with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have children of similar ages to them. Earlier in the year, the two families had fun at the Burnham Horse Trials during the Easter holidays. Mike was pictured giving Prince George a piggyback, and Princess Charlotte enjoyed going on the fairground rides with Mia and her older brother. While Mike doesn't follow his royal relatives on his newly-opened Instagram account, he is in regular contact with them on Whatsapp.

