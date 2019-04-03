Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse shares exciting family news Congratulations!

Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse was as proud as could be this week when her big sister Phemelo graduated with an MBE in Engineering. Taking to Instagram to share her pride, The Greatest Dancer star posted a lovely photo of Phemelo on her big day, and wrote in the caption: "Sisters – the best friends for life. Congratulations to my older sister @Phemelom on her graduation from Stellenbosch University – woop woop – taking the world one book at a time, so proud of you achieving everything you want. Mom of two, sister and daughter, I love you and super proud of you."

Oti grew up in South Africa and is extremely close to her family. Her other older sister is Motsi Mabuse – who is also a professional ballroom dancer and appeared in the German version of Strictly. Oti has previously praised her family, in particular her sister Motsi for inspiring her dancing. She told the BBC: "My family plays a big part in my role as a dancer and my sister was my first trainer. She's still my role model and inspiration until this day. She was my first trainer, she taught me my first steps. My mum was my first coach, she coached me for my first competition. I've literally only looked up to my family, because we are so competitive as a family as well and they always aim to be the best."

Oti has had an exciting year of her own

It's been an exciting year for Oti, whose career has gone from strength to strength. Having been one of the team captains on new BBC One dance show The Greatest Dancer, Oti celebrated when two of her acts made the final. Ballerina Ellie Fegusson – who Oti had mentored throughout the competition – went on to win, and Oti was praised for helping Ellie to grow in confidence during her time on the programme.

Ellie was full of admiration for Oti when she spoke to HELLO! after her big win, and said: "Oti was so nice and enthusiastic and really helped me. She really gave me the confidence and to just go for it." As well as The Greatest Dancer, the 28-year-old has also enjoyed presenting stints on The One Show alongside Alex Jones while covering for Matt Baker. Most recently, it was announced that the pro would be returning for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

