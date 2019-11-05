Strictly's Oti Mabuse reveals the relatable reason she is annoyed at her husband Oti is partnered with Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher

Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse was woken up by her husband's extremely loud electric toothbrush on Tuesday morning and the professional dancer certainly wasn't happy about it. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old star shared a video of her morning, and in it Oti can be seen tucked up in bed as her husband Marius Iepure walks around the room. The buzzing sound of his electric toothbrush can be heard, and Oti timestamped the video – shared at 8.19 am – plus added the captions "Y tho" and "@mariusiepure walking around with his loud toothbrush and his loud steps while I'm asleep."

Oti's post is hilariously relatable – nothing is worse than having a morning interrupted by a spouse who has to be up early for work – especially considering this might be Oti's only lie-in of the week. The Strictly star will no doubt be back in the rehearsal studio with Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher on Wednesday morning. The pair performed a Viennese Waltz on Saturday and Oti was visibly emotional during the judges' feedback.

Oti shared the hilarious video on Instagram

Oti and her husband Marius have been married since 2014 and 37-year-old Marius is also a professional dancer – he even performed on Strictly during the group numbers in 2017 but is yet to land himself a professional dancer role on the hit show.

The professional Latin and ballroom dancers met in Germany during a dance trial. They competed together and took part in a number of competitions, winning gold at the German National Show Dance Championships and finishing second place at the World Latin Championships. The two became romantically involved and on his birthday in 2014, Marius popped the question. The couple tied the knot later that year. Oti and Marius do not have any children, but they have openly spoken about how they would one day like to start a family.

