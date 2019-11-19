Meghan Markle surprises school children with personal thank you notes

The Duchess of Sussex has sent personal thank you notes to schoolchildren, who wrote to her as part of a school project, it has been revealed. In a tweet, one teacher from Woodlands Community Primary School in Birkenhead explained that the pupils, aged seven to nine, had written to Meghan as part of their work on Black History Month in October. Staff members posted a selection and the students received something very special in return.

The tweet added: "Imagine our excitement when we received personal letters back from Buckingham Palace!" along with a photo of the letter and another of the school pupils holding their personal thank you notes from the Duchess.

READ: Harry and Meghan begin extended break with baby Archie as Duke carries out last engagement

As part of our work on Black History Month, Y3/4 wrote to HRH the Duchess of Sussex and posted a selection. Imagine our excitement when we received personal letters back from Buckingham Palace! pic.twitter.com/maEeUga7Vw — Woodlands Community (@woodlandswirral) November 18, 2019

The letter, on headed notepaper, from Buckingham Palace read: "I am writing to thank you for your recent letter and enclosures in connection with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Birkenhead, Merseyside in January.

"Their Royal Highnesses very much enjoyed their visit to Birkenhead and greatly appreciated the warm welcome they received. I am so glad that the children were able to meet The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I would be grateful if you could pass the enclosed envelopes to each child that wrote a lovely letter to Her Royal Highness."

MORE: Meghan Markle swears by these £20 tights for royal duties

Harry and Meghan visited Birkenhead in January

Prince Harry and Meghan got to meet some of the pupils from Woodlands in January, when they carried out engagements in Birkenhead. The Duchess, wearing a striking red Sentaler coat and Aritzia purple dress, revealed to well-wishers during a walkabout that she was six months pregnant with baby Archie at the time.

Members of the royal family often respond to mail from recipients around the world, including sending photos of themselves. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently announced that the couple would be cutting back on the number of letters they reply to, and instead will focus on significant occasions such as Christmas and birthdays.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.