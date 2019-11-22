Caitlyn Jenner has been winning over viewers of I'm a Celebrity for her ability to stay calm under pressure. In the launch show, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star proved she's unfazed by insects, remaining in the car while her fellow jungle residents ran off screaming after discovering a large spider was in there with them. She's also been happy to answer questions about her gender transition and to muck in with some gross challenges, despite having lived in Hollywood for years.

But while she's proved popular so far in the Australian jungle, the 70-year-old has experienced heartbreak and estrangement closer to home.

Caitlyn Jenner has dealt with all sorts of challenges on I'm a Celebrity

She and Khloe Kardashian have been rumoured to have a tense relationship over the last few years and when the former Olympian threw a party for her birthday at Nobu in Los Angeles, her stepdaughter was noticeably absent. However, the 35-year-old said this was due to work rather than because she was avoiding Caitlyn.

The pair reportedly have had a strained relationship since 2015, when Caitlyn criticised former wife Kris Jenner in an interview, accusing her of making her feel "weak and inferior," which Kris and her daughters denied. Appearing on The Ellen Degeneres Show around that time, Khloe told the talk show host she and her sisters had been hurt that they didn't know about Caitlyn's transition sooner, saying: "Really we felt like the last to know so that was hard for us, especially me."

Caitlyn was reported to have a strained relationship with Khloe Kardashian

While Caitlyn's son Brandon and daughters Kylie and Kendall were at the party, also absent was Caitlyn's oldest child, son Brody Jenner. Appearing on the recent series of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody spoke frankly about Caitlyn's role in his life, sharing his disappointment that she wasn't at his wedding to Kaitlynn Carter, to whom he was married to for a year before separating this summer.

The DJ admitted: "Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have had her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently." He went on to share that Caitlyn had missed some of his birthdays when he was younger, and that the pair didn't spend much time together after Caitlyn married Kris Jenner and started a family with her.

