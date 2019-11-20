She's currently a camp mate in the Australian jungle for ITV's I'm a Celebrity… Get me out of Here! and it's safe to say that Jacqueline Jossa has stepped outside of her comfort zone. The EastEnders actress jumped straight into the deep end on Sunday night's opening show as she took part in the famous 'walk the plank' challenge. But when Jacqueline isn't taking part in some adrenaline-pumping trials, or sleeping on a jungle floor, she's at home with husband, Dan Osborne and their two children. Here's all you need to know about Jacqueline and Dan's love story.

Dan and Jacqueline with their two daughters and Dan's son, Teddy

When did Jacqueline and Dan start dating?

Jacqueline and former TOWIE star Dan started dating in 2013 after meeting at an awards ceremony. Although the beginning of their relationship was kept fairly under wraps, the couple seemed to confirm they were an item with a number of loved-up snaps on social media.

Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne starting dating in 2013

When did they have their children?

After dating for a little while, the couple announced in August 2014 that they were expecting their first child together. Dan was already a father to son Teddy, born in 2013, from a previous relationship. Jacqueline kept her followers updated with her pregnancy by posting pictures on social media of her growing bump. In February 2015, Jacqueline gave birth to the couple's daughter, Ella, and announced the news on her Instagram. Not long after the birth, Jacqueline posted this adorable picture holding her new baby and captioned the post: "Me and my beautiful Ella."

Jacqueline gave birth to Ella in 2015

A few years later, at the start of 2018, Jacqueline and Dan announced they were expecting their second child, and in June that year, Jacqueline and Dan welcomed their second child together, another daughter, Mia.

When did they get married?

Four months after the birth of their daughter, Ella, Dan popped the question when the family were on holiday in Greece. Posting the moment Dan proposed on Instagram, Jacqueline wrote: "One of the best moments of my life."

Dan popped the question on holiday in Greece

Two years later in the summer of 2017, the actress and her fiancé finally tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony. Jacqueline looked stunning in a floor-length lace gown and daughter Mia, then two, looked adorable in her very own lace dress.

Jacqueline and Dan got married in the summer of 2017

Rebuilding trust

Before the birth of their second child Mia in 2018, Jacqueline and Dan were hit with rumours that their relationship was in trouble less than a year after they wed. It was reported at the time that Dan had moved out of their marital home. Appearing on Loose Women at the time, Jacqueline said: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment."

Jacqueline's husband and kids are behind her jungle journey

Later that year, Dan appeared in Celebrity Big Brother and the couple were once again hit with claims that the pair's marriage was on the rocks. But, on Dan's exit from the Big Brother house after reaching the final, Jacqueline seemed to confirm that the two were back on. Posting a picture with the dad-of-three with his youngest daughter, Jacqueline captioned the picture: "It’s good to have this man back, my girls were so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears."

Now Jacqueline is trying her own hand at reality TV entering the jungle, the pair are clearly happier than ever. Dad-of-three Dan posted this adorable picture of him and the kids wearing matching lounge wear sets adorned with 'Team Jac' on them. Cute!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.