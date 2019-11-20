Who is I'm a Celebrity's Myles Stephenson? Everything you need to know about the Rak-Su star The singer appeared on The X Factor as part of boyband Rak-Su in 2017

With I'm a Celebrity firmly back on our screens, viewers are already loving this year's line-up, featuring Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright and Nadine Coyle! Also among them is 28-year-old Myles Stephenson, who rose to fame on ITV reality series, The X Factor, back in 2017.

Myles Stephenson is taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity

The Watford-born star won a huge legion of fans after he participated in the 14th series of The X Factor, forming one quarter of R&B group Rak-Su. The band – which also consists of Miles' childhood friends Ashley Fongho, Jamaal Shurland and Mustafa Rahimtulla – is one of the very few acts on the series to have auditioned singing their own material. The group's winning single - original song Dimelo - rose to the number six spot on the Official Singles Chart. After their huge success, the boys went on to support previous X Factor stars Little Mix and Olly Murs on their tours.

He found fame alongside his Rak-Su bandmates in 2017

Despite being single, Myles has ruled out finding romance in the Jungle. The 28-year-old insisted he wants to embrace single life and he definitely doesn't want to find love under the stars. "I am single," he said ahead of his I'm a Celebrity debut. "I have just got out of a relationship but I think I want to be single for a bit and embrace single life!"

Luckily for his campmates, the singer described himself as a "passionate" cook, and he has promised to give it his best shot when trying to rustle up food from basic rations. "I love cooking and I cook every night if I am not touring," he revealed. "My favourite meal is Beef Wellington or West Indian food. You don't get much to mess around with in the jungle but I will try my best."

On dealing with small rations, he added: "I am alright on little food. If I am in the right mentality, I can work perfectly fine with minimal food as I am used to it. Obviously it is a totally different environment in the Jungle though!"

