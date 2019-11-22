Jacqueline Jossa is shaping up to be a fan favourite on this year's I'm a Celeb, and hasn't hesitated to step outside of her comfort zone when it comes to the Bushtucker trials Down Under. But when Jacqueline, who is best known for her role on EastEnders, isn't taking part in some adrenaline-pumping trials, or sleeping on a jungle floor, she's at home with husband Dan Osborne and their two children. The pair starting dating in 2013 after meeting at an awards ceremony. The couple announced in August 2014 that they were expecting their first child together. In February 2015, Jacqueline gave birth to the couple's daughter Ella. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and at the start of 2018, Jacqueline and Dan announced they were expecting their second child. In June that year, the couple welcomed another daughter, Mia.

But when it comes to their relationship, it hasn't all been smooth sailing. Before the birth of little Mia, the TV stars were hit with rumours that their relationship was in trouble as Dan was always working away, reportedly leading to him moving out of their family home. Appearing on Loose Women at the time, Jacqueline said: "I'm good, honestly. I think, when stuff goes on at home, it's not normal for it to be everywhere. But it's not necessarily true, or the reasons why you're not getting on at the moment."

Jacqueline, Dan and their family

Around this time, Dan was also accused of cheating on his wife by Love Island contestant Marcel Somerville, who was convinced Dan and his former girlfriend Gabby Allen had been romantically involved. The 28-year-old TOWIE star was photographed getting cosy with Gabby aboard a yacht in Marbella during a work trip, however, insisted that their interactions were entirely platonic.

MORE: A look back at I'm a Celebrity star Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne's love story

By June 2018 it was clear the pair were back together, as Dan shared a snap of himself cuddling Ella in the family home. But their reconciliation was short-lived. Dan appeared on Celebrity Big Brother weeks later without his wedding ring, and in his entrance video revealed that he had separated from his wife. However, the two reunited once he left the Big Brother house, as confirmed by Jacqueline, who shared a snap of the dad-of-three with his youngest daughter. The soap star added the caption: "It’s good to have this man back, my girls were so excited to see daddy. He done so well. Ups and downs, laughter and tears."

Jacqueline and Dan

Trouble struck again in 2019, when Dan was alleged to have kissed Love Island star Alexandra Cane. However, the former TOWIE star rubbished the claims, telling fans: "It's a load of rubbish! Yes I was out in Manchester, yes I was having a drink, yes I was having a little dance with friends. No, I did not kiss absolutely anyone. Even though we both denied it, it's out there, all I can say is it's not true, I did not kiss anyone."

MORE: Jacqueline Jossa leaves behind her children and husband Dan Osborne as she flies to Australia for I'm A Celebrity

Fast-forward to November 2019, and the couple seem to be stronger than ever. Dan has made it clear that the family is supporting mum Jacqueline during her stint Down Under, even sharing a snap of him and the kids wearing matching loungewear sets adorned with 'Team Jac' on them.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.