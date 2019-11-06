Victoria Beckham missed by children and David as she's forced to skip firework outing David took three of the couple's children out on Bonfire Night to see the fireworks in London

David and Victoria Beckham both lead very busy lives but make sure that one of them is always home with the children when the other is working. And on Tuesday evening, while Victoria was caught up with work commitments, David treated three of the couple's four children to an evening out to watch a firework display on Bonfire Night. The doting dad shared a sweet photo of himself with sons Brooklyn, 19, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper, eight, standing in front of a backdrop of fireworks. In the caption, the retired footballer paid tribute to his wife, as well as their middle son Romeo, 19, who was also missing from the outing. "Fun night of fireworks… we miss you RoRo @romeobeckham & mummy @victoriabeckham," he captioned the picture.

Victoria Beckham was very much missed during her family's firework outing

The Beckhams have just returned to London following a two-week break in LA over the half-term holidays. The family tend to spend the school holidays either out in the States or at their Cotswolds property. Victoria has previously said that she considers LA her "second home" as the family lived there between 2008 to 2013 in a gorgeous property that was believed to have six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a library and a swimming pool. Victoria and David sold the lavish home for around £25.3million before returning to London where they now live in a luxurious mansion in Holland Park, west London, worth an estimated £31million.

Victoria and David Beckham are doting parents to their four children

While the family have a very privileged lifestyle, David and Victoria are determined to keep their children grounded. They have both opened up about their parenting styles in past interviews, with Victoria admitting that she was hoping that her work ethic would inspire her offspring to have a similar attitude in their own future professions. In an interview with British Airways, the former Spice Girl shared: "As a working mother, you should never feel guilty, you should feel proud. You're inspiring your children in the right way, being a strong woman going to work." She also admitted that her brood knew how lucky they were: "I really do encourage the children to travel. They're very, very fortunate. They know they're blessed, very lucky. They're in an incredible position so absolutely it's very, very important for the boys - and Harper - to see as much of the world as they can."

David, meanwhile, spoke to the Telegraph about his children's upbringing in contrast to his own. "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor, I mean the first day you have kids, you constantly worry. It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

