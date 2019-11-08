Ed Sheeran sends aspiring musician Cruz Beckham incredible gift Cruz is often compared to Justin Bieber

Cruz Beckham has revealed that Ed Sheeran sent him an incredible customised guitar. The 14-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday night to share a photo of the acoustic guitar sent to him by the superstar musician, and tagged him in the post. An "X" can clearly be seen on the right side of the guitar, and the etching refers to Ed's second studio album of the same name.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's Style Evolution

The Beckhams are known to be big fans of the multi-platinum artist and were famously spotted dancing away to his 2017 Glastonbury set. In the past, Ed has described himself and David Beckham as good friends and added that he had been mentoring Cruz, saying: "It started off when me and Cherry went out with David and Victoria. Then I went and spent a while chatting to Cruz about his music and teaching him how to write a song. We live really close to each other in London. I obviously grew up loving both of them so it’s a bit surreal for me."

MORE: Handsome Beckham boys are dressed to impress! See new snap of Romeo and Cruz

Cruz shared the snap on Instagram

Cruz, who is a budding musician, already boasts an impressive 1.6 million Instagram followers and has released music videos of his own, starting with a Christmas song in 2016. Mum Victoria often shares videos of the talented teenager showing off his musical abilities, and her followers are always quick to commend him. Beneath a video of Cruz singing in 2018, many were taken aback by his talent and said so in the comments section.

MORE: All the photos from the Beckham family's NYE celebrations at luxury island resort

One of Victoria's followers wrote: "Wow! Even better than Justin Bieber!" and another added: "This is incredible. So talented." A third sweetly noted: "Talented just like his mum and dad! Fabulous family."

It was recently revealed that popular musician HRVY would like to collaborate with Cruz, with the 20-year-old telling The Sun: "One hundred per cent. Definitely. I know he’s doing music and I see a lot of his stuff on his Instagram as well, so I would love to do that. He’s really talented and passionate about it which is cool."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.