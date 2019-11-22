David Beckham usually gives off a very calm, cool and collected exterior – but all that changed after he came face to face with his idols on Thursday night. The former footballer freaked out after meeting music legends Fleetwood Mac following their gig in San Francisco, particularly singer Stevie Nicks. Sharing an assortment of photos from his evening with pal Dave Gardner, Becks delightedly announced on Instagram that he was the lucky recipient of a cuddle from the one and only Stevie.

"What a night in San Fran seeing Fleetwood Mac. Stevie Nicks," he penned, alongside an image of the pair in a sweet embrace. He shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories, and excitedly wrote: "OH MY GOD. Stevie Nicks gave me a cuddle," followed by a giant heart emoji. David looked thrilled in all the images which saw him pose with Stevie, Mick Fleetwood and keyboardist Christine McVie.

Before his night of fun, the dad-of-four spoke at a global summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York as an ambassador for Unicef, alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, demanding action to protect and promote children's rights. The 44-year-old spoke about his childhood dreams of becoming a footballer, and asked for more to be done to help children all over the world achieve their dreams as the future "belongs to children".

He said during his speech: "Please join me in this mission for children, and let’s listen to our young people, because they will show us the way. I am proud to be here lending my voice to this conversation and supporting brilliant young activists like Millie Bobbie Brown who is using her platform to command attention to the cause. "Today on World Children’s Day, let’s make new promises to children of the world. We promise to listen to you. We promise to learn from you. We promise to act for you and together, we promise to work harder to protect your dreams."

