David Beckham shared photos of what would have been a lovely meal with his wife Victoria – if only they had been in the same city! The retired footballer posted the pictures on Wednesday of his mouth-watering meal from the night before, and it's making us hungry just thinking about it. He started with a snap outside one of his favourite restaurants, Italian establishment Lucali, which is in Brooklyn, a favourite borough of the couple's, as their oldest son's name proves. He captioned the picture: "Oh @lucali_bk I missed you."

Victoria was in Los Angeles to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The 44-year-old then shared a photo from inside the restaurant, which showed a candle and three jars of tomato sauce, all of which were labelled "Lucali." After a short video of the restaurant's chef, Mark Iacono hard at work, David posted a shot of a delicious-looking pizza, which David captioned: "And then there's the pie." He then panned his camera around the dark restaurant before sharing a photo of two Italian pastries with cream and strawberries, which he captioned: "And we finish we these beauties. Not usually available on Tuesday but @lucali_bk can make it possible," adding a fire emoji.

David didn't share who he was with, but it was unlikely to be Victoria, unless she left in a hurry, as she was in Los Angeles on Tuesday to film an episode of U.S talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. The designer shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set to her own Instagram stories, which she captioned: "Kisses from @jimmykimmellive," before showing the huge queue of fans who lined up for selfies and autographs with the former Spice Girl.

David clearly enjoyed the food at one of his favourite New York restaurants

Her husband, meanwhile, was in New York to address the UN on Wednesday as an ambassador for Unicef, alongside Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. Victoria was in New York last month to celebrate the launch of her beauty range, Victoria Beckham Beauty, in the States. She appeared on morning shows Live with Kelly and Ryan, where she high-fived several audience members, and the Today Show, where host Hoda Kotb asked about her reputation for not smiling.

Victoria denied that she was an unhappy person, responding: "I smile on the inside! I'm so lucky, I'm so blessed, I love what I do. I can empower women through fashion or beauty, make them feel like the best version of themselves. So I am smiling inside and outside!"

